Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 18, 2019

Watch

Who recently testified?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
A man uses a Juul vaporizer in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 26, 2019. Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters
By —

Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

By —

Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Trump is backing off banning flavored e-cigarettes

Health

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is backing away from the idea of banning most flavored e-cigarettes.

Trump announced a proposed ban in September, saying he wanted parents to be aware of what a problem vaping had become among teens. He made the announcement in the presence of first lady Melania Trump, who does not believe e-cigarettes should be available to children.

But two White House and campaign officials say Trump has since grown reluctant to move forward after becoming convinced that such a step could alienate voters he needs for re-election who would be financially or otherwise affected by such a ban.

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

READ MORE: What are symptoms of vaping-related lung disease? Answers to your e-cigarette questions

Lobbyists, conservative groups and Republican lawmakers have also warned Trump that a vaping crackdown could cost him with voters.

By —

Jonathan Lemire, Associated Press

By —

Darlene Superville, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 17 Big study casts doubt on need for many heart procedures

  2. Watch Nov 16 How a new grain could help combat climate change

  3. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  4. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  5. Read Nov 18 Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump financial records

The Latest