By —

Associated Press

U.S. hits 10 million confirmed novel coronavirus cases

Health

WASHINGTON — The U.S. has confirmed more than 10 million coronavirus cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, as infections continue to rise in nearly every state.

The U.S. hit the milestone on Monday.

New daily confirmed cases are up more than 60 percent over the past two weeks, to an average of nearly 109,000 a day. Average daily cases are on the rise in 48 states.

The U.S. accounts for about one fifth of the world’s 50 million confirmed cases.

U.S. coronavirus deaths are up 18 percent over the past two weeks, averaging 939 every day. The virus has now killed more than 237,000 Americans.

By —

Associated Press

