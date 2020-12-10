Double your gift now with our
By —

Associated Press

U.S. panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Health

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. government advisory panel has endorsed Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, in a major step toward an epic vaccination campaign that could finally conquer the outbreak.

WATCH: FDA advisers consider Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency authorization

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to follow the recommendation issued Thursday by its expert advisers. The advisory group, in 17-4 vote with one abstention, concluded that the shot appears safe and effective against the coronavirus in people 16 and older.

A final FDA decision is expected within days. Millions of shots would then ship to begin vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents. Widespread access to the general public is not expected until the spring.

