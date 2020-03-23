What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

UN chief urges immediate global cease-fire to fight COVID-19

Health

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called Monday for an immediate cease-fire in conflicts around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.N. chief said: “It is time to put armed conflict on lock down and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”

Guterres said people caught in armed conflicts, which are raging around the world, are among the most vulnerable and “are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.”

He told reporters from U.N. headquarters in New York that it’s time to silence guns, stop artillery, end airstrikes and create corridors for life-saving aid.

“End the sickness of war and fight the disease that is ravaging our world,” the secretary-general said.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Mar 22 What trends are researchers seeing with the coronavirus?

  2. Read Mar 20 Federal Reserve to lend additional $1 trillion a day to large banks

  3. Read Mar 17 WATCH: North Carolina governor gives coronavirus update

  4. Read Mar 17 WATCH: Confronting Coronavirus — A PBS NewsHour Special

  5. Read Mar 16 19 immersive museum exhibits you can visit from your couch

The Latest