WATCH: ‘Critical Care: America vs. the World’ – A PBS NewsHour special

PBS NewsHour’s “Critical Care: America vs. the World” will air on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 10:00 – 11:00 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings). Despite recent reform efforts, the United States still has the most expensive health care system in the developed world — with worse health outcomes compared to its international peers and 30 million Americans with no insurance.

As the Biden administration looks to expand coverage amid a global pandemic, this special report examines the highs and lows of America’s fragmented system and explores how four other countries manage to offer health coverage to citizens more efficiently. With reports by PBS NewsHour national correspondent William Brangham in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia, and Canada, this special takes viewers on a global tour comparing how medical care is organized, provided, and paid for in the U.S. versus other countries.

Joining Brangham for context on the lessons that might be adopted in the U.S. will be Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, and Tsung-Mei Cheng, a health policy research analyst at the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs.

This broadcast is an update to NewsHour’s “The Best Health Care?” series which examined how high-income nations have achieved health care coverage for their populations at a much lower cost, with better outcomes.