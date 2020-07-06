What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Fauci says state of virus in U.S. is ‘not good’

Health

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the state of the coronavirus in the U.S. right now is “not good.”

Watch the event in the player above.

In an online conference call with National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, Fauci, the director of the Nation Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said, “we’re still knee-deep in the first wave of this.”

He said that cases have doubled in a week and a half as states and cities attempt to reopen their economies.

Fauci also offered an update on progress to create a vaccine for COVID-19.

He said the first candidate will be ready for trials to see if its effective against the disease by the end of this month. 
 
He said scientists will know if one or more vaccines are safe and effective by the end of this year or the beginning of 2021.

He said manufacturers are working on producing the vaccines even before testing is complete, so doses can be distributed as soon as one or more of them are proven safe and effective.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some – especially older adults and people with existing health problems – it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jul 06 SCOTUS rules presidential electors must back their states’ popular vote winner

  2. Read Jul 06 WATCH: White House addresses Trump’s NASCAR tweet

  3. Read Jul 06 South Dakota governor, exposed to virus, joined Trump on jet

  4. Read Jul 06 Frederick Douglass statue ripped from base in Rochester park

  5. Read Jul 06 Trump lashes out at NASCAR, Bubba Wallace over Confederate flag and noose

The Latest