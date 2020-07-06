WATCH: Fauci says state of virus in U.S. is ‘not good’

Dr. Anthony Fauci says the state of the coronavirus in the U.S. right now is “not good.”

In an online conference call with National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins, Fauci, the director of the Nation Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said, “we’re still knee-deep in the first wave of this.”

He said that cases have doubled in a week and a half as states and cities attempt to reopen their economies.

Fauci also offered an update on progress to create a vaccine for COVID-19.

He said the first candidate will be ready for trials to see if its effective against the disease by the end of this month.



He said scientists will know if one or more vaccines are safe and effective by the end of this year or the beginning of 2021.

He said manufacturers are working on producing the vaccines even before testing is complete, so doses can be distributed as soon as one or more of them are proven safe and effective.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some – especially older adults and people with existing health problems – it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.