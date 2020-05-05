WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives coronavirus update

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 5 gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Some 36,492 Florida residents have thus far tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 1,471 have died.

As of Monday, Florida’s restaurants and retail stores were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity, if their local governments also allowed it. The reopening of Clearwater Beach drew dozens to watch the sunrise Monday morning.