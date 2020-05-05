#GivingTuesday

Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
on #GivingTuesdayNow

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit
Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives coronavirus update

Health

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on May 5 gave an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus.

Watch Gov. DeSantis’ remarks in the player above.

Some 36,492 Florida residents have thus far tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 1,471 have died.

As of Monday, Florida’s restaurants and retail stores were allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity, if their local governments also allowed it. The reopening of Clearwater Beach drew dozens to watch the sunrise Monday morning.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 04 Grim new projections forecast ‘explosive growth’ in COVID-19 cases, deaths

  2. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  3. Watch Apr 24 An infectious disease expert on the dangers of Trump’s ‘non-scientific’ claims

  4. Read May 04 Federal reserve set to launch ‘Main Street’ loan program

  5. Read May 04 With a sting that can kill, ‘Murder Hornets’ land in U.S.

The Latest