What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. Map

WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH: Illinois governor gives coronavirus update

Health

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker gives an update on the state’s current novel coronavirus situation as the outbreak spreads.

Watch Gov. Pritzker’s remarks in the player above.

By —

Justin Stabley

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 01 WATCH LIVE: Trump and White House coronavirus task force hold briefing

  2. Read Mar 31 What you need to do to get your government stimulus check

  3. Read Apr 01 WATCH: As New York death toll doubles, Cuomo ponders ‘how does it end?’

  4. Read Apr 01 ‘I am not a virus.’ How this artist is illustrating coronavirus-fueled racism

  5. Read Apr 01 WATCH LIVE: Minnesota governor gives coronavirus update

U.S. restrictions on movement likely to persist as death toll tops China’s

Nation Mar 31

The Latest