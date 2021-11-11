WATCH LIVE: Answering your questions on COVID vaccines for kids

More than 900,000 children ages 5-11 were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the U.S. days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed that prevention measure as a way to protect kids and slow the pandemic’s spread, according to Jeff Zients during the White House COVID-19 Task Force briefing Nov. 10.

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation in late September, three out of 10 parents said they were eager to get their child vaccinated as soon as possible. But a majority of parents are not ready to make that choice yet, according to that same survey.

Is the vaccine safe? What are the side effects? Should I wait to get my child vaccinated?

The PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis on Friday Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. ET. will speak with Dr. Payal Patel of the Institute for Healthcare Policy & Innovation at the University of Michigan, and Laura Santhanam the PBS NewsHour’s health reporter and polling producer, to answer your questions.

