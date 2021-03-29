WATCH LIVE: Biden gives remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccinations

President Joe Biden will update the nation on the administration’s vaccination efforts on a day when the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an impassioned plea to Americans Monday not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19.

Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Cases of the virus are up about 10 percent over the past week from the previous week, to about 60,000 cases per day, with both hospitalizations and deaths ticking up as well, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

She warned that without immediate action the U.S. could follow European countries into another spike in cases and suffer needless deaths

Biden also will lay out the first part of his multitrillion-dollar economic recovery package this week, focusing on rebuilding roads, bridges and other infrastructure, followed by a separate plan later in April addressing child and health care.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the administration’s plans to split the package into two legislative proposals, part of an effort to get support from congressional Republicans

On infrastructure, Republicans support a narrow bill focused on roads and bridges and balk at the size and scope of Biden’s overall plan as well as his focus on the environment.

During the presidential campaign, Biden pledged $2 trillion in “accelerated” investments to shift to cleaner energy, build half a million charging stations for electric vehicles, support public transit and repair roads and bridges.