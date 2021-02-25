WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris commemorate 50 million COVID-19 vaccine shots

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in an event on Thursday commemorating the administration of 50 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in the U.S.

Thus far 66.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the U.S., with 45.2 million of those being first doses, according to CDC data.

The vaccines that have been approved for emergency use in the U.S. — produced by Pfizer and Moderna — require two shots. Johnson & Johnson has developed a single-dose shot that the FDA will consider for Emergency Use Authorization on Friday. On Wednesday the FDA’s scientists concluded that the J&J vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and about 85% effective against the most serious illness.

Editor’s note: Johnson & Johnson is a funder of the PBS NewsHour.

