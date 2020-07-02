What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
WATCH LIVE: CDC chief, health officials testify on COVID-19 vaccine

Health

The Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies Subcommittee will hold a hearing July 2 on protocols related to a future COVID-19 vaccine.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Dr. Francis Collins, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Acting Deputy Assistant HHS Secretary for Preparedness and Response Gary Disbrow will testify.

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

