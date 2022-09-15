WATCH LIVE: CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci hold briefing on monkeypox

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci will hold a briefing on monkeypox on Thursday. The briefing comes a day after the two spoke to the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions committee on the same subject.

During the Wednesday briefing, Walensky said there are 22,000 cases and 1 reported death so far in the U.S., but said the growth of cases has slowed due to the large rollout of vaccines, testing sites and community outreach efforts by the CDC. She also acknowledged that some part of the country are still seeing a rapid growth in cases.

“We must continue to aggressively respond with our entire toolkit including vaccination, testing and education,” she said.

The hearings come days after a Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system died from monkeypox. Local health officials announced the death Monday, believed to be the first U.S. fatality from the disease.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the cause of death, and a spokesperson said it was confirmed by an autopsy. The patient was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized. No other information on the person was released.

Monkeypox is spread through close skin-to-skin contact and prolonged exposure to respiratory droplets. It can cause a rash, fever, body aches and chills. Relatively few people require hospitalizations and only a handful of deaths worldwide have been directly linked to the disease.

Fauci said the disease still disproportionately affects gay or bisexual men, but warns that, much like AIDS, it is still possible to be affected by the virus regardless of age, gender or identity.

“Lessons learned during the response to AIDS and COVID-19, such as avoid stigma and ensuring the medical countermeasures get to where they are needed most, should help us in our efforts to respond to the ongoing monkeypox emergency,” he said.