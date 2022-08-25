CDC director discusses efforts to reform the agency amid COVID, monkeypox criticisms

Dr. Rochelle Walensky:

You know, I think that there are some similarities and some parallels, though, and some dissimilarities that we can take in comparing COVID to monkeypox.

Some of the things that were dissimilar were that we had a test for monkeypox. We — almost as soon as we had a case, we put online the paper that demonstrated what that test was and how one could design that test.

And that is because we have had decades of work ongoing in the monkeypox area. This was not a new pathogen, but it was new to this country. It was new to every clinician around this country who had never likely seen a case of monkeypox, and it was new to the community who'd likely never heard of monkeypox.

So we had a huge amount of education to do. There was also challenges because people had been understanding how we operate in COVID. How do I go get a test for COVID if I'm asymptomatic? Well, you can go and get a swab or you can do an antigen test. That's not possible in monkeypox. You need a rash in order to do a test for monkeypox.

So this was a lot of the education and outreach that we were doing. We scaled up testing. We have to this day not had more — a desire for testing than we have had tests available. But we have had access challenges in getting to those tests. And that's been a lot of what we have been working forward.

The other challenge that we have had that is true for COVID, was true for monkeypox is our visibility in the data. And we're working really closely with our public health partners across the country. We at CDC cannot compel those data to come in. We rely on the voluntary reporting of data in cases, in vaccination, in breakdown of demographics for us to receive those data.

And that has been a real challenge. It was a challenge in COVID. It has again been a challenge for monkeypox for the CDC.