WATCH LIVE: COVID-19 Task Force gives update as variants drive fear of a fourth surge of cases

The White House COVID-19 Task Force is slated to update the public about the nation’s pandemic response.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 11 a.m. ET.

The U.S. vaccine rollout continues, with more than 3 million people vaccinated on average each day. But the rise of more easily transmissible variants throws the country into a race against time as new infections, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing after weeks of decline.

Public health officials say a fourth surge of cases could be a devastating blow to the country as states have relaxed restrictions designed to prevent the spread of the virus. For weeks, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has urged people to get vaccinated, wear face masks, practice social distancing and avoid travel.