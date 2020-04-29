WATCH: D.C. mayor gives coronavirus update

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser held a news conference to give an update on the area’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Field trips and walking tours are still off at museums and monuments around the National Mall in Washington D.C.

Dozens of coronavirus cases are still being confirmed in the district every day, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has extended the stay-at-home order until May 15.

Walking around the National Mall is still allowed, but signs warning of COVID-19 are present at every popular site, and the National Parks Service has suspended all elevator tours of the Washington Monument.

According to figures released on April 24, Washington DC has about 3,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 165 deaths.

