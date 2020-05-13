WATCH LIVE: Expert takes your questions on COVID-19 testing

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 4 million people and killed more than 280,000 worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. In the United States, testing for the virus is a key piece of public health officials’ approach to containing the COVID-19 pandemic. But what is the state of testing, and is it sufficient, as the states decide to reopen businesses? What is the difference between testing for the virus and testing for antibodies? And how does the U.S. response differ from that of other nations?

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and former FDA deputy commissioner, and PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham, will answer your questions on COVID-19 testing.

Watch the live Q&A in the liveplayer above at 2 p.m. EST