WATCH LIVE: Fauci, Redfield, Giroir to take questions about need for a national COVID-19 strategy

The foremost U.S. public health experts will testify before Congress Friday, July 31 about the need for a comprehensive national strategy to combat COVID-19 as the United States has more confirmed cases and deaths linked to the virus than any other country and those numbers continue to rise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who directs the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and oversees the U.S. coronavirus response, has been called to testify before the House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis. Dr. Robert Redfield, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Admiral Brett Giroir, who serves as assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services, will also offer prepared statements and answer questions before the committee.

Chaired by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., the subcommittee will focus on the need for a cohesive national strategy to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This week, more than 150,000 Americans died after they were infected with coronavirus, including former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain. Roughly 4.4 million Americans are sick with the virus, and cases are spiking in Mississippi, Arizona and Florida.

The Trump administration initially rejected the request of lawmakers to make these experts available to offer testimony before Congress.