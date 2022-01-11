WATCH LIVE: Fauci, Walensky testify in Senate on the federal response to new COVID-19 variants

The nation’s top infectious disease doctor Dr. Anthony Fauci and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Dr. Rochelle Walensky will testify before the Senate on the Biden administration’s response to the ultra-infectious omicron variant.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

According to CDC data, the national seven-day average of cases has topped 600,000. More than 112,000 people are hospitalized nationwide and around 1,500 people are dying every day.

On Monday, the Biden administration said private insurers will be required to cover up to eight at-home COVID-19 tests per person per month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.