How the latest CDC guidance on COVID-19 is creating unnecessary confusion

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

The CDC said, if you get COVID, you don't have to isolate for 10 days, like before. You can cut that down to five. But it also said people don't need a negative test to resume regular life.

Joining a chorus of criticism, the American Medical Association issued a rare, but strong rebuke, saying that the CDC's new recommendations were — quote — "not only confusing, but are risking further spread of the virus."

The man who wrote those words is Dr. Gerald Harmon. He's the president of the AMA.

Dr. Harmon, great to have you on the "NewsHour."

I'd like to have a better sense of what it is that is bothering you about what the CDC did.

Am I right that you're OK that people might leave COVID isolation after five days, but only if they have a negative test? Is that your issue?