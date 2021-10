A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is expected to consider approving booster shots Thursday for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

The discussions are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The deliberations come after the FDA last month authorized booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

