WATCH LIVE: FDA committee considers emergency use for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

An advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration will consider Friday whether to authorize the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use.

Watch the committee meeting stream live in the video player above from 9 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. ET.

If granted emergency use, Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine would be the third available vaccine in the United States, following dual-dose vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. The dual-dose vaccines were both found to be at least 90-percent effective in preventing coronavirus infections. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was found to be 72-percent effective in the U.S. But the vaccine is much easier to store, requiring normal refrigeration and not ultra-cold conditions, and the fact that it is delivered in a single dose makes it easier for people to receive.

So far, more than 46 million Americans have received at least one of two vaccine doses, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 91.6 million doses have been delivered. The Biden administration has ramped up vaccination efforts over the last five weeks and has pledged to do more to help the nation reach immunized herd immunity.

READ MORE: 8 tips for finding a COVID-19 vaccine