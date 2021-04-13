WATCH LIVE: FDA, CDC experts answer questions about pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Experts from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are scheduled to update the public after the United States paused its rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccines following rare blood clots that occurred in six people after 6.8 million doses were administered.

Six women between ages 18 and 48 reported rare but severe blood clots that occurred between six to 13 days after being given the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson. Nearly 7 million people have received this vaccine in the U.S. In contrast, one out of 588 Americans have died from COVID-19 with roughly 562,000 deaths out of 331 million people in the U.S. so far.

The federal government has paused administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at mass vaccination sites that it operates and has asked states to do the same until investigators have a chance to review evidence about the vaccine.

On Wednesday, the CDC will convene the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to determine to explore what happened and better understand if the significance of these blood clots and if they were linked to the vaccine.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution,” the FDA said in a statement early Tuesday.