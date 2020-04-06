WATCH LIVE: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives coronavirus update

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update April 6 on how the state is responding to the novel coronavirus outbreak. As of April 5, the state had nearly 12,000 reported cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. At least 389 Florida residents have died from the virus.

Gov. DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order for all Florida residents last week in response to the virus outbreak.

Gov. DeSantis’ remarks are expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Watch them in the player above.