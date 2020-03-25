What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Florida governor gives coronavirus update

Health

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will give an update on the state’s current novel coronavirus situation as the outbreak spreads.

Watch Gov. DeSantis’ remarks in the player above.

