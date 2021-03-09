What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Health officials, executives testify about frontline response to COVID-19

Health

As the U.S. approaches the anniversary of pandemic shutdowns across the country, health officials and executives will testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on March 9 about the frontline response to COVID-19.

Watch the hearing live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

Dr. Jerry P. Abraham, the director of Kedren Health Vaccines in Los Angeles, will testify, as well as Mary Ann Fuchs, Duke University Health System’s vice president of patient care & system chief nurse executive. Dr. Umair A. Shah, Washington state’s health secretary, and Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, will also testify.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

