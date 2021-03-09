WATCH LIVE: Health officials, executives testify about frontline response to COVID-19

As the U.S. approaches the anniversary of pandemic shutdowns across the country, health officials and executives will testify before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee on March 9 about the frontline response to COVID-19.

Dr. Jerry P. Abraham, the director of Kedren Health Vaccines in Los Angeles, will testify, as well as Mary Ann Fuchs, Duke University Health System’s vice president of patient care & system chief nurse executive. Dr. Umair A. Shah, Washington state’s health secretary, and Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, will also testify.

