WATCH LIVE: Health officials testify on new tests for COVD-19

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will hold a hearing May 7 on efforts to create new technologies designed to produce millions of tests for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 am ET. Watch live in the player above.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health and Gary Disbrow, acting director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, will testify.