WATCH LIVE: Health officials testify on racial disparities in COVID-19 response

A House subcommittee will hear testimony Friday about how to confront health disparities and inequality worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nation’s coronavirus response has been widely criticized as Black and brown communities suffer far worse health and economic outcomes and higher death rates than white communities. This week, the New York Times published further evidence of these disparities after it sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to access the data. The data revealed disparities persisted across counties, in urban, suburban and rural areas and across all age groups.

The House Subcommittee for Homeland Security Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery will hear online testimony from issue area experts, including Dr. Leana Wen, an emergency room physician and former Baltimore City commissioner for public health.