WATCH: Health officials unveil strategy to combat novel coronavirus in the U.S.

Top U.S. health officials updated the public on a national plan to combat novel coronavirus, a flu-like illness that spread from China to more than a dozen countries around the world.

U.S. health officials are holding a news conference at 11:15 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The U.S. has five confirmed case with more expected, but health officials said that number is expected to rise in the coming days. Health Secretary Alex Azar emphasized his department’s role in global public health partnership and disease prevention.

“The most important thing to do to stop disease from coming into the U.S. is to stop and contain disease outside the U.S.,” he said.

Azar joined Robert Redfield, the director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Nancy Messonnier, who directs the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, and Anthony Fauci, director for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The U.S. cases were confirmed in individuals who had recently traveled to Wuhan, China, where the illness originated. Another 110 cases under investigation in the U.S.

So far, 106 people have died in China due to the virus, and 4,515 more people are sick, Chinese authorities have said.

Several nations, including the U.S., are preparing to airlift citizens out of Wuhan, a city of 11 million people that is now under lockdown to control the spread of the virus. China has shut down transportation for 17 cities, effectively placing 50 million people under quarantine.

To more quickly identify and diagnose new cases, the CDC is working to improve the accuracy of a rapid diagnostic test for public health officials in all 50 states to use with local patients, Messonnier said.

“In this kind of situation, it’s exceedingly important that we don’t misdiagnose somebody,” she said.

At the National Institutes of Health, Fauci said researchers also are working to develop medication to alleviate symptoms as well as a preventative vaccine. That vaccine, Fauci said, still requires several months of trials before it can be available to the public.