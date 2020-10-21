WATCH LIVE: HHS and CDC hold COVID-19 vaccine update

Top health officials will give an update on Wednesday in Atlanta assessing the U.S. COVID-19 response and efforts to develop a vaccine.

Watch the remarks live in the video player above at 3:45 p.m. ET.

Health Secretary Alex Azar will meet with Dr. Robert Redfield, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and hear from researchers leading clinical trials of the Regeneron antibody treatment and a vaccine developed by Moderna. They will also give a progress update on Operation Warp Speed, the goal of which is to develop and produce 300 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine by January.

The meeting comes a day before President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are slated to participate in the final presidential debate of the election cycle. The pandemic and the nation’s response to it has received much attention during the debates so far. The Trump administration has been criticized for injecting politics into this public health crisis while sidelining science and best practices, moves experts argue have compromised American trust in vaccinations in general and a COVID-19 vaccine in particular.

More than 220,000 Americans are known to have died from the coronavirus so far, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, and more than 8.3 million more people have tested positive for the virus, including the president himself and a number of White House officials.