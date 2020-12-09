Double your gift now with our
Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood

Associated Press

WATCH: How mayors are preparing to roll out COVID-19 vaccine

Health

PBS NewsHour’s anchor and managing editor Judy Woodruff moderated a discussion Wednesday about distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, as states prepare for the country’s largest ever vaccination effort. The discussion, as part of the Bloomberg American Health Summit, featured Nan Whaley, mayor of Dayton, Ohio, and Deidra Crews, an associate professor of medicine, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.

Watch in in the video player above.

A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer’s vaccine, and again next week for Moderna’s vaccine.

If the advisory group gives a thumbs-up, the Food and Drug Administration could green light the shots for emergency use soon after. The first shots could be given within days, but states will ultimately decide where to send them.

Based on Pfizer’s and Moderna’s stockpiles, federal officials estimate 20 million people in the first priority group could be vaccinated by the end of the year. Both vaccines require two doses.

Candice Norwood
Candice Norwood

Candice Norwood is a digital politics reporter for the PBS NewsHour.

@cjnorwoodwrites
Associated Press

