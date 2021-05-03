WATCH LIVE: How the U.S. compares to the world on health care — a PBS NewsHour live event

The U.S. spends more on health care as a percentage of GDP than any other country in the world. In 2019, the dollar amount on health care spending came out to $3.8 trillion — nearly one-fifth of the U.S. economy.

But spending does not always equate to better health outcomes. Americans die of preventable and treatable diseases at higher rates than those in other high-income nations.

Meanwhile, a significant number of Americans — more than 30 million — have no health insurance at all. That number is expected to grow as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recent PBS NewsHour special, “Critical Care: America vs. the World,” correspondent William Brangham, producer Jason Kane, Dr. Ashish K. Jha of Brown University’s School of Public Health and Tsung-Mei Cheng of Princeton University’s School of Public and International Affairs, among other sources, looked at what the U.S. might learn from health care systems in other nations. The team traveled to the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Australia and Canada as part of its reporting.

