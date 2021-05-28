WATCH LIVE: How to take care of your mental health as the world returns to ‘normal’

Many Americans are facing mental health challenges as they deal with the tumult of the last year and the uncertainties ahead.

The pandemic has caused waves of isolation and grief. Police violence and systemic racism have elevated fears and frustrations — triggering important conversations as well as powerful stressors. For many, the return to some semblance of normal may add new anxieties even as it relieves existing ones.

On Friday, May 27 at 1 p.m., join PBS NewsHour’s William Brangham, Dr. Jessi Gold of Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis and Riana Anderson of University of Michigan’s School of Public Health as they take your questions on the best ways to maintain your mental health in 2021.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day. Call 1-800-273-8255.