How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH LIVE: Psychiatrist takes your question on coping during COVID-19

Health

Millions in the U.S. and around the world are under stay-at-home orders as officials hope to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But how do those practices affect individuals’ mental health? What are the unique mental health challenges people are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how do they affect health care workers, those living alone, those returning to work, and others?

READ MORE: The ominous consequences of COVID-19 for American mental health

Psychiatrist Dr. Jessi Gold of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz will answer viewer questions on how to cope during the COVID-19 pandemic on May 6.

Watch the livestream conversation at 2 p.m. EST in the player above.

By —

Justin Stabley

