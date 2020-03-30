What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH LIVE: Illinois governor gives coronavirus update

Health

Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker gives an update on the state’s current novel coronavirus situation as the outbreak spreads.

Gov. Pritzker is expected to speak at 3 p.m. EST. Watch the livestream in the player above.

By —

Justin Stabley

