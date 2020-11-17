WATCH: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gives novel coronavirus update

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provided a novel coronavirus update on Tuesday as the state surpassed 2,000 confirmed deaths from the pandemic.

Iowa marked 1,000 deaths from the virus on Aug. 19, five months into the pandemic. But it took less than three months for the state to reach 2,000 deaths.

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the state has been averaging more than 20 deaths per day in the last week. That’s triple the rate from just two months ago.

Reynolds had avoided a mask mandate. But on Monday with hospitals filling up, Reynolds enacted a partial statewide mask mandate. It applies to indoor public spaces when people are within 6 feet for 15 minutes and they aren’t members of their households.

She ordered bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. and limited gatherings to 15 people indoors and 30 outdoors. The governor also suspended sports and recreational activities, except for high school, college and professional sports.

Reynolds says the health care system has been “pushed to the brink.”