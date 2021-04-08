WATCH LIVE: Is your state lagging behind on vaccine rollouts? Here’s why

More than 100 million people in the United States have gotten their first dose of a COVID vaccine. But as case numbers rise again and variants spread rapidly, some states are struggling to vaccinate their populations.

William Brangham will speak Thursday with local public media reporters in Georgia, Missouri and Tennessee about how vaccine hesitancy, political messaging, health care access and other factors are creating challenges for vaccine rollouts in their regions. He will be joined by Ellen Eldridge of Georgia Public Broadcasting, Sebastián Martínez Valdivia of KBIA, and Blake Farmer of Nashville Public Radio.

