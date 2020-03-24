What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Kentucky Gov. Beshear gives novel coronavirus update

Health

Kentucky Gov. Beshear gives an update on the state’s current novel coronavirus situation as the number of U.S. cases dramatically increases.

Watch Gov. Beshear’s remarks in the player above.

