WATCH LIVE: Kentucky governor gives novel coronavirus update

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Coronavirus Coverage
Watch live
Essential FAQ
U.S. coronavirus map
Listen: Special podcast episode
What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
Justin Stabley
Justin Stabley
Kentucky Gov. Beshear gives an update on the state’s current novel coronavirus situation as the number of U.S. cases dramatically increases.
Gov. Beshear is expected to speak at 5 p.m. EST. Watch the livestream in the player above.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Watch
Apr 07
Bill Gates on where the COVID-19 pandemic will hurt the most
Watch
Apr 08
This ER doctor survived COVID-19. Here’s her advice
Read
Apr 09
WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update
Watch
Apr 08
How Sweden and Denmark represent opposite Scandinavian COVID-19 responses
Read
Apr 09
U.K. prime minister’s condition improves as country extends lockdown
Health
Apr 08
Health
Apr 09
By Ashraf Khalil, Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press
By Justin Stabley
World
Apr 09
By Jill Lawless, Danica Kirka, Associated Press
Nation
Apr 09
By Candice Norwood
By Rebecca Newman
Politics
Apr 09
By Lisa Desjardins
Science
Apr 09
By Malcolm Ritter, Associated Press
By Associated Press
By Adrian De Leon, The Conversation
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.