WATCH LIVE: Labor officials testify on how the government is protecting workers from COVID-19

Labor officials will testify May 28 before the Workforce Protections Subcommittee about the federal government’s actions to protect workers from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Loren Sweatt, the principal deputy assistant secretary for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and John Howard, the director of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, are both expected to speak at the hearing.

