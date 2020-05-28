What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Labor officials testify on how the government is protecting workers from COVID-19

Health

Labor officials will testify May 28 before the Workforce Protections Subcommittee about the federal government’s actions to protect workers from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10:15 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

Loren Sweatt, the principal deputy assistant secretary for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and John Howard, the director of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, are both expected to speak at the hearing.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

