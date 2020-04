New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is scheduled to brief the public about the latest COVID-19 cases and deaths as the community reels from the pandemic.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 9:30 a.m. ET.

More than 11,000 people have died in the city from the novel coronavirus, and more than 120,000 people have confirmed cases. The health care system has struggled to handle the wave of COVID-19 cases.