What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
By —

Associated Press

Yamiche Alcindor
By —

Yamiche Alcindor

Read the White House’s guidelines for reopening public life in phases

Nation

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has issued new guidelines for states, individuals and employers on how to ease up on social distancing to deal with the coronavirus in areas where COVID-19 are on the decline.

Read the full guidelines below.

The guidelines distributed to governors are published under the headline “Opening Up America Again.”

The guidelines say states or regions should meet certain criteria before moving to a phased opening. For example, there needs to be a downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period and a robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers.

For states and regions that satisfy the criteria for a “phase one” opening, the guidelines recommend that vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. Others who go out should avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in places that don’t provide appropriate physical distancing. Trade shows are cited as an example.

For specific types of employers, it’s recommended that bars remain closed as part of phase one. However, theaters, sporting venues and churches can open “under strict physical distancing protocols.”

By —

Associated Press

Yamiche Alcindor
By —

Yamiche Alcindor

Yamiche Alcindor is the White House correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, a role she began in January 2018. She often tells stories about the intersection of race and politics as well as fatal police encounters.

@yamiche

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 16 WATCH LIVE: White House coronavirus task force gives update – April 16, 2020

  2. Read Apr 16 Read the White House’s guidelines for reopening public life in phases

  3. Read Apr 16 It took 13 days for the Paycheck Protection Program to run out of money. What comes next?

  4. Read Apr 15 Famous paintings come to life in these quarantine works of art

  5. Read Apr 16 ‘The Plague’ perfectly captures the risk in returning to normal

The Latest