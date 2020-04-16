WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference April 16 to give an update on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

More than 200,000 people in New York State have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 11,500 have died as a result. Cuomo pushed back earlier this week on President Trump’s assertion that he has “total authority” to re-open the economy, saying “We don’t have a king. We have a president.”

The governor's remarks are expected to begin at 11:30 am EDT.