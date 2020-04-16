What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

This antibody test could offer a clearer picture of how the body responds to COVID-19
Courtney Vinopal
Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference April 16 to give an update on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

More than 200,000 people in New York State have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and more than 11,500 have died as a result. Cuomo pushed back earlier this week on President Trump’s assertion that he has “total authority” to re-open the economy, saying “We don’t have a king. We have a president.”

The governor’s remarks are expected to begin at 11:30 am EDT. Watch them in the player above.

Courtney Vinopal is a digital reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

