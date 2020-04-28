WATCH LIVE: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update April 28 on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Cuomo’s remarks are expected to begin at 11:30 am ET. Watch them live in the player above.

More than 20,745 New York State residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, thus far, and at least 17,303 people have died from it. The state has seen a drop in the hospitalization rate due to the virus, and the daily fatality rate is on the decline. Cuomo announced yesterday that he hoped to begin easing stay-at-home restrictions in some parts of the state by mid-May, but cautioned against doing so too quickly: “We have to move forward and we have to be smart because if you are not smart, you will see that infection rate go right back to where it was – we’ll be right back to where we were 58 days ago, and nobody wants to do that.”