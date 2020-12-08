WATCH LIVE: Pentagon officials give update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

The Defense Department will give an update Dec. 9 on its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan as states prepare to distribute hundreds of millions of doses pending emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.

Ten military officers assigned to Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine program led by the Departments of Health and Human Services and Defense, are embedded at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assist with allocation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

These officers are working with regional coordinators to discuss how vaccines will be prioritized, packaged and shipped, according to the Defense Department’s public affairs office.

