Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Pentagon officials give update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan

Health

The Defense Department will give an update Dec. 9 on its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan as states prepare to distribute hundreds of millions of doses pending emergency use authorization in the coming weeks.

Watch the news conference at 10:30 a.m. ET live in the video player above.

Ten military officers assigned to Operation Warp Speed, the vaccine program led by the Departments of Health and Human Services and Defense, are embedded at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assist with allocation and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

These officers are working with regional coordinators to discuss how vaccines will be prioritized, packaged and shipped, according to the Defense Department’s public affairs office.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

