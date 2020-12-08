Double your gift now with our
Year-End Match.

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

WATCH LIVE: Senate holds second hearing on COVID-19 early outpatient treatment

Politics

The Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee will hold a second hearing Dec. 8 on early outpatient treatment for COVID-19.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Among the medical professionals expected to testify at this hearing is Dr. Jane Orient, the executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons. Orient has expressed opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate and promoted the drug hydroxychloroquine, which has not proven effective in treating the novel coronavirus. The FDA rescinded its Emergency Use Authorization for hydroxychloroquine in June.

During last month’s hearing on COVID-19 outpatient treatment the Senate debated the merits of hydroxychloroquine for more than two hours despite the fact that the nation’s top health experts have said it has not proven helpful in treating COVID-19.

Brown University’s School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha testified at the first hearing and later told MSNBC that Senate committee members’ attempt to frame hydroxychloroquine as a “miracle drug” despite scientific evidence that it is not effective was “very, very odd.”

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Courtney Vinopal
By —

Courtney Vinopal

Courtney Vinopal is a general assignment reporter at the PBS NewsHour.

@cglennvino

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Dec 08 WATCH LIVE: Senate holds second hearing on COVID-19 early outpatient treatment

  2. Watch Dec 06 A whistleblower says the FDA isn’t properly regulating vaccine facilities

  3. Watch Dec 07 Amy Walter and Errin Haines on Biden’s picks to oversee the pandemic

  4. Watch Dec 07 Heirs to medieval art collection sold to Nazis seek restitution

  5. Watch Dec 07 Free from prison after 23 years, but facing new challenges during the pandemic

The Latest