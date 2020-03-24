What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Justin Stabley

WATCH LIVE: Sen. Bernie Sanders holds town hall with health experts

Health

Senator Bernie Sanders will hold a roundtable event with a group of health experts to discuss the novel coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

Sanders is expected to speak at 8 p.m. EST. Watch the livestream in the player above.

Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate, has tried to stay in the public eye through livestreamed events focused on tackling the pandemic, alongside other pressing national issues. Last week he hosted a similar town hall focused on the economic impact of COVID-19.

While several states have postponed their primaries as a precaution to prevent the spread of the virus, the Vermont senator recently gained an election victory after receiving the majority of delegates from the Democrats abroad primary. However, Sanders trails former Vice President Joe Biden by a couple hundred delegates in the race for the Democratic nomination.

