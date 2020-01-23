What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Trial

January 23, 2020

Watch

Follow our journalists

@judywoodruff

@yamiche

@lisadnews

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

WATCH LIVE: Surgeon general to release report on smoking in U.S.

Health
Subscribe on YouTube

For the first time in 30 years, the U.S. surgeon general released a report on smoking among Americans on Thursday.

Watch the surgeon general’s news conference at 10 a.m. ET live in the video player above.

The report, presented by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, will drill down into smoking habits and cessation, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The findings come at a time of increased scrutiny of federal efforts to curb e-cigarette use among Americans, particularly among children and youth, following thousands of people getting sick after vaping.

Laura Santhanam
By —

Laura Santhanam

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

  2. Read Jan 22 WATCH: Rep. Schiff’s full opening arguments in the Trump impeachment trial

  3. Read Jan 22 Track the spread of novel coronavirus with this map

  4. Read Jan 22 WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump | January 23

  5. Read Jan 23 Trump administration set to remove protections against water pollution

The Latest