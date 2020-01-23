WATCH LIVE: Surgeon general to release report on smoking in U.S.

For the first time in 30 years, the U.S. surgeon general released a report on smoking among Americans on Thursday.

The report, presented by U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, will drill down into smoking habits and cessation, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The findings come at a time of increased scrutiny of federal efforts to curb e-cigarette use among Americans, particularly among children and youth, following thousands of people getting sick after vaping.