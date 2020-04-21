WATCH LIVE: Texas governor gives coronavirus update

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Feds to track and share information on nursing home outbreaks
Justin Stabley

Laura Santhanam
Laura Santhanam

Health

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is holding a news conference to give an update on the state’s efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Friday that he is issuing an executive order to begin “opening the Texas economy, helping you return to work using the safest standards to contain the coronavirus.”

“Now, understand this: Opening Texas must occur in stages,” Abbott said. “Obviously, not all businesses can open all at once on May the 1st.” The governor said that he had formed a strike force to study how to develop testing and tracing protocols that would allow people to safely resume some aspects of public life until a vaccine can be developed. All schools will be closed through the remainder of the academic year.

He also said he would be releasing more details on April 27.

Justin Stabley

Laura Santhanam
Laura Santhanam

