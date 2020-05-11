What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Trump administration holds news briefing on coronavirus testing

Health

WASHINGTON — The White House is recommending that all nursing home residents and staff be tested for the new coronavirus in the next two weeks.

The White House is expected to address reporters at 4 p.m. ET. Watch in the video player above.

Vice President Mike Pence, who leads the White House coronavirus task force, told governors on a video conference call Monday that it’s the federal government’s strong recommendation that such testing be done.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the task force coordinator, told governors to focus over the next two weeks on testing all 1 million nursing home residents. She says the White House will help states that need it.

Nursing homes and the elderly have been shown to be especially susceptible to the virus.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  2. Read May 11 Trump takes cautious approach to discussing Biden accuser

  3. Watch Apr 03 What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads

  4. Read May 11 Iranian navy friendly fire incident kills 19 amid U.S. tension

  5. Watch May 08 Shields and Brooks on DOJ’s Flynn reversal, Trump’s pandemic response

How the pandemic is reshaping hospital architecture and design

Health May 10

The Latest